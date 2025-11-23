Public cooperation key for building model city: Commissioner Viswanath

Kurnool: Municipal Commissioner P Viswanath has underlined the crucial role of citizen participation in achieving comprehensive urban development. At a review meeting held with officials of all municipal departments on Saturday, he instructed them to strictly monitor stray cattle movement on roads, take action against owners, who allow vacant plots to become unhygienic, prevent open dumping of leftover food, and ensure extensive promotion of Puramitra mobile application for public grievance redressal. The Commissioner stated maintaining urban cleanliness, ensuring road safety and safeguarding public health requires responsible behaviour from every resident. He reiterated that cattle found roaming freely would be shifted to cattle shelters and that owners must pay prescribed fine within a week to reclaim them, failingwhich ownership rights would be revoked.

He added that owners of vacant plots must clean their sites within three days, or else face notices and legal action.

Citing Supreme Court guidelines on managing stray dog issues, Commissioner Viswanath directed educational institutions, hospitals, function halls and other high-footfall establishments to construct boundary walls to prevent entry of stray animals. Heexpressed concern over hotels, restaurants and function halls dumping surplus food in open spaces, leading to increase in stray dog activity. Strict action will be taken against those responsible, he warned, urging establishments to hand over excess food only to municipal vehicles.

Emphasising the importance of civic engagement, the Commissioner appealed to every household to download and use Puramitra app, which provides access to 119 municipal services and allows immediate reporting of civic issues. He called upon the public to contribute collectively to improving the city’s environment and infrastructure.

Additional Commissioner RGV Krishna, Deputy Commissioner Satish Kumar Reddy, Secretary Nagaraju, Public Health Officer Dr Nagashiva Prasad, in-charge SE Sheshasai, ME Manohar Reddy and DCP Venkataramana attended the meeting.