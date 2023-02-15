Public discontent growing against YSRC govt

Tirupati: "Yuva Galam is an opportunity to meet the people, particularly youth, hear their voices which come from their hearts, try to console them and assure them that good days are ahead. It is also a great chance to explain to the people how the YSRCP government has been cheating the people in the name of various welfare schemes and how it has ruined the state," says TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh.

In an exclusive free-wheeling chat during his padayatra at Satyavedu on Tuesday, Lokesh told Hans India that the people of the state had understood how the YSRCP government had failed in all respects almost a year back while the leaders had just started realising it. The government which till recently felt that it was easy to win all 175 seats was now feeling that there was growing discontent among the people. That was why party president and the CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is asking party leaders to go from door to door and try to convince the people which is not easy for them as ground realities were different.

The TDP leader said his padayatra had entered 19th day on Tuesday and during this period he had not come across anyone who said they were happy with the government. Lokesh said an old man told him that when YSR was the CM, he used to get power bill of Rs 600 but now he gets a bill of Rs 6,000 very often.

The same old man has also said that his white ration card has been cancelled, Lokesh added.



Another major issue that had hurt the people was steep increase in property tax and lack of job opportunities for the youth. The CM when in Opposition promised jobs but now, he is not able to create them and this has hurt the youngsters, Lokesh said. While no new companies are coming to the state major units like Amara Raja, Reliance, Adani, Lulu and several other industries have exited the state.

He said the people told him that Vidya Deevena was a disaster. Students were not getting reimbursement and colleges were holding back their certificates ruining their careers.

Farmers were not getting remunerative price. Women too were not happy with the government and even the police were unhappy as they are not getting their TA and DA, Lokesh said.