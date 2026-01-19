Public hearings on power tariff from tomorrow

Rajamahendravaram: The Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission will conduct public hearings to gather views on the proposed power tariff for the 2026-27 financial year from January 20, according to East Godavari Circle Superintending Engineer K Tilak Kumar. In a statement, he said the exercise is being organised to collect opinions from domestic consumers, farmers, industrialists, traders, and consumer organisations on the tariff petitions submitted by the power distribution companies.

The public hearings will be held in Tirupati on January 20 from 11 am to 1.30 pm and again from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. Similar hearings are scheduled in Vijayawada on January 22 and 23. In Kurnool, the hearings will take place on January 27 from 10.30 am to 1 pm and from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

Tilak Kumar said those who wish to participate virtually and express their views through video conference should register their names in advance at the respective circle office or at the Nidadavole or Rajamahendravaram division offices. He urged the public to make use of the opportunity in large numbers. The proceedings can also be viewed online through the https://www.eliveevents.com/aperc2026 link, he added.