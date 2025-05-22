Public participation essential to prevent fire mishaps: Fire DG

Tadepalli: Director General Madireddy Pratap of State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department, called for public participation in preventing fire accidents, emphasising that the summer season sees a higher incidence of such events. He urged people to take precautions.

During a press conference held on Wednesday at the State headquarters of State Disaster Response and Fire Services here, DG Pratap stated that the risk of extensive damage from unforeseen fire accidents is higher in old cities of major cities within the State. He cited narrow roads and residential buildings located on upper floors of shops as contributing factors. He pointed out that these were clearly the reasons for the high number of fatalities in the recent fire accident near Hyderabad’s Charminar. He warned that similar dangers loom in major towns in Andhra Pradesh, such as Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, and Tirupati. Therefore, he explained, by taking precautionary measures, everyone can contribute to preventing accidents.

Making certain recommendations for fire prevention, he said that electrical appliances should be used based on the robustness of the wiring in old buildings. It’s crucial to ensure that the existing wiring can handle the load of modern electrical appliances. This alone can reduce short-circuit accidents by more than half. He suggested installation of Miniature Circuit Breakers (MCBs) in every room and ensure proper earthing for every building. When installing air conditioners, check the wire capacity. These measures, if implemented at a low cost, can provide peace of mind.

Referring to the smoke management, he suggested installation of smoke detectors and exhaust fans in every home as part of smoke management. This is critical because smoke inhalation often leads to life-threatening situations during short circuits or fires. Every building should ideally have a breathing balcony for better ventilation and safety.

Madireddy Pratap recounted a recent fire incident in a shopping mall in Srikakulam, where it took fire personnel six hours to enter the premises due to intense smoke from burning clothes. Many people suffered from suffocation. He assured that all arrangements are being inspected when apartments are issued NOCs (No Objection Certificates) to prevent such situations in other areas. He stressed that the regulations enforced by the Fire department are for the public’s benefit.

Fire Department Director D Murali Mohan, Additional Director T Uday Kumar, Assistant District Fire Officer K Vinay and other staff members also participated.