BRSV demands probe into KGBV bed scam, warns of protests

Gadwal: BRSV State Leader and Jogulamba Gadwal District Coordinator Kuruva Pallaiah has demanded an immediate CBI inquiry into the alleged large-scale irregularities amounting to nearly Rs 100 crore in the procurement of bunker beds for Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) across Telangana. He warned that if the government fails to respond, protests will be organised in front of all KGBVs in the district.

Addressing the media in Gadwal on Saturday, Pallaiah alleged that massive corruption had taken place in the tender process for bunker beds meant for KGBV schools, which cater primarily to students from BC, SC, ST and minority communities.

He said the procurement, which should have cost around Rs 60 crore, was inflated to nearly Rs 100 crore, calling it a serious injustice to poor and marginalised girl students.

He alleged that substandard quality beds were supplied, tender norms were violated and public funds were misused on a large scale. He claimed that during the previous BRS government under former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, students were provided with facilities such as cosmetic kits, trunk boxes and hot water supply, ensuring dignity and basic amenities.

In contrast, he alleged that these facilities have disappeared during the 26 months of Congress rule, reflecting inefficient governance.

Pallaiah said that under the earlier BRS regime, with the initiative of former Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao, bunker beds weighing around 100 kg were procured locally through MSME units at a cost of about Rs 12,000 per bed, creating employment for local entrepreneurs.