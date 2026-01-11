Begin 2026 with a stronger mind

Have you observed that a place where singing, chanting, and meditation occur has a different influence on the mind? You feel calm, serene, and energetic. Whereas, sometimes you walk into a place and, for no apparent reason, you feel upset. If you probe deeper, you will see that arguments or tensions might have taken place in that room before you entered. Space or a place, time, food, company, and past impressions all influence the mind.

How does a place influence the mind?

The way you feel in the morning is different from how you feel in the afternoon or evening. Nobody listens to romantic songs at dawn or in the afternoon—unless you are newly married or have just fallen in love! In the morning, the mind is in a state of knowledge, alertness, and wakefulness. It is action-oriented in the afternoon, and in the evening, the mind is in a state of relaxation. Just like different times of the day, different seasons also affect the mind. How you feel in winter is different from how you feel in summer or during the rainy season.

How does time influence the mind?

Everything in the universe is connected. The microcosm is connected to the macrocosm. Time has an impact on the mind. For example, the movement and positions of celestial bodies determine the quality of time. Did you knowthat the mind and the Moon are connected? The mind, the Moon, and water are interconnected. Around 60% to 70% of our body is made up of water. It is the movement of the planets—not the planets themselves—that influences the mind. The quality of time makes the mind happy or restless, calm or upset, compassionate or cruel.

How does food influence the mind?

The type of food you eat has its rewards and repercussions on your mind. Ayurveda offers extensive knowledge about food and herbs and how they impact both body and mind. Just one teaspoon of sugar can lower your immune system by 50%. Instead, opt for coconut sugar, honey, or jaggery powder. These are rich in zinc, iron, phosphorus, and calcium.

Nowadays, we consume a lot of carbohydrates, but this wasn’t the case 40 or 50 years ago. My grandmother, for example, was very particular about daily meals. Rice topped with toor dal, accompanied by salad and some saag, with greens included every day.

In South India, food is served on a banana leaf. Every meal used to balance six different tastes: salty, bitter, sour, sweet, pungent, and astringent. India has maintained this traditional dietary practice since time immemorial. Apart from carbohydrates, excessive acidic food can harm the body. Drinking alkaline water can help balance it and relieve bodily pain.

How does your company influence the mind?

The people and events you associate with also influence your mind. The company of truth offers rest for the mind and spirit. If you sit with someone who is negative, you may absorb that negativity and feel similar emotions. Conversely, spending time in good company can positively change your mental state. Good company can flip your mindset.

How do past impressions influence the mind?

In day-to-day life, the mind gathers many impressions, anxieties, and tensions. These prevent happiness, block intuition, and diminish joy. Such impressions stain the mind and can cause psychosomatic problems.

So, are we slaves of our minds?

I say, “No.” There is something beyond the mind: the intellect. When the intellect is strong, it overcomes the impact of these five factors on the mind. When the intellect is weak, emotions take over.

If the intellect itself is influenced, there is something beyond it: the Self, or Consciousness. This is where meditation and mantras make a profound difference. For example, chanting the ‘Om Namah Shivaya’ mantra can nullify almost 99% of the negative impact of planets.

When you engage in deep meditation or chant mantras, your consciousness becomes subtle, and your mind becomes fresh and clear, like a flower. In such a delicate state, thoughts fade, emotions settle, and you experience the most tranquil, benevolent, and beautiful inner space.

A strong mind can carry a weak body, but a weak mind cannot carry even a strong body. So, Happy New Year to all of you! Take a resolution to build trust in yourselves. You have overcome many challenges in the past, and you can overcome any challenge that comes your way in the future as well.

(Writer is a is a globally renowned spiritual leader, humanitarian, and peacebuilder. He is also the founder of The Art of Living foundation, according to the Art of Living)