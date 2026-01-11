When experience transforms into powerful stories

Yogesh Srivastava’s name resonates across both the corporate and literary landscapes, a rare blend of business acumen and narrative brilliance. With over three decades of experience in leadership roles, Yogesh has carved a niche not only as a corporate strategist but also as an author, coach, and mentor whose work inspires resilience and adaptability in a world defined by constant change.

“I’ve always believed that the corporate world and literature are not mutually exclusive,” he reflects. “Both require an understanding of human behaviour, empathy, and the ability to navigate complex challenges.”

His literary journey began early, during his student years, when he discovered a passion for writing. He contributed articles to leading newspapers, often presenting counter-perspectives to eminent figures. “I remember writing to General J.S. Aurora, challenging some prevailing narratives about the 1971 Indo-Pak War,” Yogesh recalls. “To my surprise, the response was encouraging. It affirmed that independent thinking, even as a young writer, could make an impact.” His early work appeared in different publications, earning him recognition for his analytical insights and narrative flair.

After stepping away from writing to focus on his corporate career, Yogesh eventually returned to the literary world with a renewed purpose. “Professional life taught me lessons that books alone could not,” he explains. “I wanted to share those experiences in a way that was engaging, not prescriptive.” This approach defines his unique storytelling style. He weaves life lessons into the journeys of his fictional characters, allowing readers to witness internal dialogues, dilemmas, and reflections without judgment. “I don’t believe in absolute rights or wrongs,” he notes. “Our perceptions shape our realities, and I invite readers to explore different perspectives and draw their own conclusions.”

Yogesh’s narrative philosophy has struck a chord with audiences worldwide. His acclaimed book ‘Resilience of The Unbreakable Spirit’ stands as a testament to the power of endurance, both personally and professionally. “Resilience is not about avoiding challenges,” he asserts. “It’s about learning to rise above them, to cultivate strength even when circumstances seem insurmountable.” His insights draw heavily from his corporate experiences, offering readers a roadmap to navigate adversity with confidence.

Further cementing his literary influence, Yogesh co-authored the internationally recognised book ‘Unbreakable,’ collaborating with authors across the globe. “The process of co-authoring taught me the beauty of interconnectedness,” he shares. “Diverse perspectives enrich the narrative and create a shared understanding of the human experience.”

Anticipation now builds around his forthcoming release, ‘The Quiet Coup,’ which promises to delve even deeper into the complexities of human behaviour. Beyond writing, Yogesh expresses his creativity through poetry, wildlife photography, and collecting antiques and artifacts, pursuits that he says help him observe the world with curiosity and nuance. “Life outside work and writing feeds into my creativity,” he says. “Every experience has a story, and every story carries a lesson.”

As a mentor and visiting faculty at various management institutes, Yogesh extends his philosophy of resilience and introspection to aspiring leaders. “Guiding others is as much a learning process for me as it is for them,” he reflects. “Leadership, like storytelling, requires listening, empathy, and the courage to embrace transformation.”

Through his writing, photography, mentoring, and personal exploration, Yogesh Srivastava continues to inspire individuals and organisations alike. His work affirms that personal and professional growth are deeply intertwined, and that the courage to embrace life’s narratives—both triumphant and challenging—can unlock true potential. “I hope my stories encourage people to explore their journeys with openness, curiosity, and resilience,” he concludes.