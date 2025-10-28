Public safety top priority

Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari district collector Kirti Chekuri said that ensuring public safety is the top priority of the district administration. She stated that the State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has issued a Red Alert, forecasting heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms in the district.

The Meteorological Department has also warned of strong winds at speeds of 50–60 kmph, she added.

The collector advised people to remain alert and avoid taking shelter under trees or staying in open areas during lightning.

She also suggested disconnecting electrical appliances to prevent accidents. She instructed farmers not to go to fields during thunderstorms and to secure loose materials and farming equipment. Fishermen have been strictly warned not to venture into the waters.

Keeping the cyclone impact in view, the collector announced holidays for all government and private schools in the district on Tuesday. The Public Grievances Redressal System (PGRS) programme scheduled for this week has also been cancelled.

Collector Kirti directed all departmental officials and field staff to stay vigilant and continuously monitor the situation.

She urged the public to immediately contact the control room numbers 112, 1070, 1800 425 0101 (available 24×7) in case of any emergency.