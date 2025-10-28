Live
- Law student stomach cut open, fingers chopped in Kanpur
- 36 pc Gen Z within legal drinking age have never consumed alcohol: Report
- Sindhu ends 2025 season to focus on foot injury recovery
- Institutional investments in Indian real estate sector surge by 83 pc in July-Sep
- Gold rates in Delhi today, check the rates on 28 October, 2025
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on 28 October, 2025
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on 28 October, 2025
- PVL 2025 Season 4: Bengaluru Torpedoes emerge champs
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today slashes, check the rates on 28 October, 2025
- Tongue may hold clues to detect, track motor neurone disease: Study
Public safety top priority
Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari district collector Kirti Chekuri said that ensuring public safety is the top priority of the district...
Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari district collector Kirti Chekuri said that ensuring public safety is the top priority of the district administration. She stated that the State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has issued a Red Alert, forecasting heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms in the district.
The Meteorological Department has also warned of strong winds at speeds of 50–60 kmph, she added.
The collector advised people to remain alert and avoid taking shelter under trees or staying in open areas during lightning.
She also suggested disconnecting electrical appliances to prevent accidents. She instructed farmers not to go to fields during thunderstorms and to secure loose materials and farming equipment. Fishermen have been strictly warned not to venture into the waters.
Keeping the cyclone impact in view, the collector announced holidays for all government and private schools in the district on Tuesday. The Public Grievances Redressal System (PGRS) programme scheduled for this week has also been cancelled.
Collector Kirti directed all departmental officials and field staff to stay vigilant and continuously monitor the situation.
She urged the public to immediately contact the control room numbers 112, 1070, 1800 425 0101 (available 24×7) in case of any emergency.