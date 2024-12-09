Public urged to contribute to Armed Forces Flag Day Fund

Rajamahendravaram: District collector P Prashanthi has appealed to the residents, employees, and students of the district to generously contribute to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund, which is organised annually to commemorate Armed Forces Flag Day.

In an event held at the Collector’s Chamber under the aegis of the District Sainik Welfare Department, collector inaugurated the fundraising drive.

Speaking on the occasion, she highlighted the invaluable role of the armed forces in safeguarding the nation and their sacrifices for the country’s security. Flag Day, observed every year on December 7, is a tribute to the soldiers who have laid down their lives for the nation.

Collector urged people to make their contributions digitally and scan the QR code displayed at the PGRS sessions conducted every Monday at the Collectorate to donate.

Captain Dr Satyaprasad, District Sainik Welfare Officer, informed that individuals and organisations can deposit their donations directly into the account of the District Sainik Welfare Office at the State Bank of India, Kakinada Branch, Zilla Parishad Division, Account Number 62064060623, IFSC Code: SBIN0020974.

District Sainik Welfare Officer K Satyaprasad, Superintendent G Chinna Venkata Rao, representatives of the District Ex-Servicemen Welfare Association, including G Chandrasekhar, M Nageswara Rao, Aadi Sesh, Israel, A Nageswara Rao, Balaji, and several NCC cadets were present.