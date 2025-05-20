Public urged to remain alert amid heavy rainfall

Nandyal: In light of the heavy rainfall prediction for the next three days, Nandyal District Collector G Raja Kumari on Monday urged the public to remain extremely vigilant. Addressing officials during the ‘Praja Parishkara Vedika’ programme held at the PGRES Hall in the Collectorate, she issued a series of directives to various departments to prepare for the upcoming weather conditions.

She stated that thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rains and strong winds are likely to affect several parts of the district. She instructed MPDOs, Tahsildars, and Municipal Commissioners to stay alert and ensure prompt action. As part of the preparedness, she directed the establishment of round-the-clock control rooms at both the mandal and district levels, and asked for details of staff assigned to these control rooms including names and contact numbers to be submitted to the Collector’s office.

Highlighting the risk to nearly 25,000 mud houses in the district, the Collector emphasized that residents should be advised to avoid staying in such vulnerable homes during heavy rains. She instructed RDOs to issue warning notices through Village Revenue Officers (VROs) and ensure copies of these notices are affixed at each home.

Noting that the district has 21 streams and canals, she directed irrigation officials to prevent blockages caused by debris like plastic waste and horse dung. Since these streams eventually drain into the Kundu River, she stressed the need to monitor the surrounding areas for potential flooding.

In view of possible damage from strong winds such as the uprooting of trees and electricity poles the Collector instructed revenue, electricity, and municipal officials to take necessary precautions.

To prevent loss of life due to lightning strikes, the government is utilizing advanced systems to forecast strikes at the village level. She urged officials to disseminate this information widely to prevent casualties.

Additionally, the Collector emphasized the importance of safeguarding livestock and directed awareness campaigns to educate the public on protective measures. Joint Collector C. Vishnucharan, DRO Ramu Naik, Deputy Collectors, and other officials were present at the meeting.