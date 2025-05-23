Public urged to take part in Yogandhra

Puttaparthi: District Collector TS Chethan has instructed the concerned officials to actively involve the public in the Yogandhra programme. On Thursday, the Collector held a teleconference with district and mandal-level officials regarding the Yogandhra initiative. The Collector emphasized the need to widely promote the importance of yoga among people until June 21, encouraging enthusiasm and awareness. He directed that various competitions be organised for students and professionals in different fields to highlight yoga’s significance. Committees at mandal and village levels should be formed to ensure the success of the Yogandhra programme.

He further instructed identifying yoga trainers in every mandal to conduct training sessions and urged efforts to register a large number of people for yoga practice in the district. Yoga practice greatly improves mental and physical health, along with fostering peace and spiritual reflection, he added. Following the State government’s directives, the Collector advised organising special training sessions and yoga events as part of Yoga Month and taking initiatives under the Swarnandhra goals to achieve a healthy and happy Andhra Pradesh. Special attention should be given to raising public awareness about the importance of yoga for daily health care. The Collector recommended conducting advance promotional activities for Yogandhra 2025 from May 21 to June 21 as prescribed by the state government. He also issued necessary guidelines on the steps to be taken in various related areas. SP V Ratna, Joint Collector Abhishek Kumar, and others participated in the programme.