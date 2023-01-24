Public wants police to resolve land disputes, family quarrels

Ongole (Prakasam District):Prakasam district SP Malika Garg assured the public that the district police would be in the forefront in resolving their issues. District police organised Spandana, the grievance day at the district police office, along with the other police stations in the district on Monday.

At Spandana programme held at the district police office here on Monday, SP Malika Garg received 93 grievances from the public from various places in the district.

She personally interacted with the complainants, learned about their issues and assured them that justice will be done to the victims. She spoke to the local police officers through videoconference in front of the complainants and ordered them to update her on the action taken on the urges from time to time.

In the 93 urges received, the police noticed that most of them were for the resolution of disputes and differences between family members and domestic violence, and to bring consensus between parties on the borders and distribution of land and assets.

Additional SP (Admin) K Nageswara Rao, Additional SP (Crime) SV Sridhar Rao, DTC DSP G Ramakrishna, DSB DSP B Mariyadasu, ICCR Inspector K Raghavendra, DLSA panel advocate BV Sivaramakrishna and other staff participated in Spandana programme.