Public welfare is important than elections: Pinipe Viswaroopu

Ongole: The YSR Congress Party is not afraid of any elections but the government is concerned over the public health and welfare and will approach the supreme court for the postponement of panchayat elections, said the minister for social welfare, Pinipe Viswaroopu.

The minister is in Ongole to participate in the flagging off of ration door delivery vehicles on Thursday and said that the high court single judge has agreed to the government's worry over the spread of Coronavirus and stayed the panchayat election process, but the bench announced a different version today. He said that there are still higher courts and the government will utilize its opportunity. He said that the public has given 51 percent of votes and 85 percent seats in the assembly and opined that the government is concerned over their health, but not worries over elections.