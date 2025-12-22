Pulse polio programme held at Tirumala

Tirumala: As part of the Nation-wide initiative, the Pulse Polio administration programme was launched on Sunday in front of Tirumala Temple.

The TTD Chief Medical Officer, Dr. B. Kusuma Kumari, administered polio drops to children to mark the commencement of the programme.

A total of 25 Pulse Polio centres have been set up across Tirumala—21 centres for devotees (including the temple) and 4 centres for local residents.

From 7am to 5pm a total of 2,129 children were administered polio drops. Senior Medical Officer Dr. S. Kusuma Kumari, Ashwini Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr. Venkata Subba Reddy, Tirupati Central Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr. Suharlatha, Ashwini Hospital Nursing Superintendent Krishna Kumari, along with other doctors and paramedical staff, participated in the programme.