BCCI congratulates India U19 team for record sixth title win in World Cup

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday congratulated the India Under-19 Men’s team on clinching the ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2026 in Harare, Zimbabwe, and securing a record sixth title for the country in the most prestigious event for the youngsters.

The BCCI, in a statement, said, "This triumph in Zimbabwe further consolidates India’s position as the most successful nation in the history of the tournament and completes a rare double, with India currently holding both the ICC Under-19 Men’s and Women’s World Cup titles. The achievement stands as a powerful endorsement of the BCCI’s long-standing commitment to structured player development and excellence at the grassroots and age-group levels. The BCCI places on record its appreciation for Head Coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar and his support staff for guiding the team with clarity and purpose."

BCCI also congratulated VVS Laxman for his vision and roadmap for India's age-group ecosystem.

"Special acknowledgement is also due to VVS Laxman, Head of Cricket, BCCI Centre of Excellence, whose vision and roadmap for India’s age-group ecosystem have played a vital role in ensuring continuity, consistency, and a seamless pathway from junior to elite cricket."

After India chose to bat first, they quickly lost Aaron George for 9 runs. However, Sooryavanshi and Ayush Mhatre built a strong partnership, scoring 142 runs together, with skipper Mhatre contributing 53 off 51 balls. Sooryavanshi then took charge, scoring 175 runs off 80 balls, which included 15 fours and 15 sixes. He reached his century in just 55 balls and his 150 in 71. Late innings support from Kanishk Chouhan, who made 37 off 20, helped India to a total of 411/9.

England started their chase with promise, featuring a solid performance from Ben Dawkins, who scored 66, and Mayes, who added 45. Caleb Falconer played exceptionally well, scoring 115 off 67 balls, helping England recover from a tough position at 177/7 to reach 311 runs. However, India’s bowlers, with RS Ambrish taking 3 wickets for 56 runs and Deepesh Devendran claiming 2 wickets, secured a comfortable victory for India.

BCCI president Mithun Manhas said in a statement, “Winning the Under-19 World Cup for the sixth time is a remarkable achievement and a reflection of India’s strength in age-group cricket. This team played with confidence and character throughout the tournament. Holding both the men’s and women’s Under-19 World Cup titles is a matter of immense pride and highlights the depth of our cricketing structure.”

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said, “Heartiest congratulations to the Indian U-19 Men’s team on their glorious unbeaten run and triumph at the ICC U19 World Cup in Harare, defeating England by 100 runs. This outstanding achievement is a testament to the strength of a robust system built on long-term player development, competitive domestic structures, quality coaching programmes supported by dedicated technical staff, and a strong talent identification process. Age-group cricket remains a key priority, and the BCCI will continue to invest in and strengthen these foundations for the future. Well done, boys! The nation is immensely proud of you.”

BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla said, “India’s dominance across age-group cricket is no coincidence. It is the result of sustained planning, strong administration, and a consistent focus on nurturing young talent. This sixth Under-19 World Cup title is a proud moment for Indian cricket and the nation. Indian cricket is thriving today, and we will ensure that it continues to remain healthy and strong.”

Prabhtej Bhatia, joint-secretary, BCCI, said, “The success of this Under-19 team reflects the collective effort of players, coaches, selectors, and support staff. The BCCI’s emphasis on exposure, competitive opportunities, and all-round development continues to yield results at the most coveted ICC tournaments.”



