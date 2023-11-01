Purandeshwari inspects development works in Tirupati, highlights centre's contribution to the state

TIRUPATI: AP BJP President Purandeswari visited Tirupati to examine the ongoing development programs at the railway station. During her visit, she highlighted the cooperation of central government to the state of Andhra Pradesh and expressed her concern that the state government is not effectively communicating the central government's contributions to the people. To address this, she announced that the BJP will initiate a program starting from Tirupati to explain the development initiatives of the central government in AP.

Purandeswari mentioned that the construction of the Puthalapattu-Naidupet National Highway is being carried out with central government funds amounting to Rs. 1800 crore. She also mentioned the construction of the Tirupati Railway Station, which is being done with an international touch at Rs. 311 crore. Currently, 85,000 people use the railway station daily, and this number is expected to increase to 1.25 lakh.





Visited Tirupati and inspected the development programs at the railway station. pic.twitter.com/feC0Xtr1XU — Daggubati Purandeswari 🇮🇳 (@PurandeswariBJP) November 1, 2023





Regarding education, Purandeswari stated that each educational institution, such as IIT and others has been provided with Rs. 600 to 800 crore. "This investment aims to enhance the quality of education provided to students," she said adding that to transform Tirupati into a smart city, Rs. 1695 crore has been allocated, and 87 development programs are being implemented.

Purandeswari further mentioned that the central government has contributed by providing 21,000 drinking water connections in Tirupati, assisting in the construction of sewage canals, and allocating two crore rupees for each park in Tirupati. She emphasized that Sri Kalahasti is also receiving central funds for various projects. Finally, she highlighted Prime Minister Modi's efforts to elevate India from the fifth position to the third position in global rankings.



