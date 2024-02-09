Purandeswari announces Gaon Chalo Abhiyan campaign in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh BJP state president Daggubati Purandeswari has announced that the party's focus is on strengthening its organisational structure. As part of this effort, they will be launching the "Gaon Chalo Abhiyan" campaign, which aims to visit seven and a half lakh villages across the country. During a media interaction in Amaravati on Friday, Purandeswari said that BJP cadre would participate in the program.

With elections approaching in the next two to three months, the BJP plans to undertake various programs both organizationally and politically. The party's leaders and activists will visit every village in Andhra Pradesh, dedicating 24 hours of their time to engage with the local communities. Through this village campaign, they aim to understand the issues and challenges faced by the people and present them to the state leadership. A comprehensive report will be compiled and presented to the national leadership.

Purandeshwari commended all the BJP leaders and workers involved in this initiative and urged the villagers to consider possible solutions to their problems.