Purandeswari appointed AP BJP chief

Vijayawada: In a big reshuffle, the Bharatiya Janta Party on Tuesday changed party presidents in many states. While the impending changes in these states has been in the air for some time, the change of guard in Andhra Pradesh unit of the BJP had come as a surprise.

BJP national president J P Nadda has appointed former Union minister Daggubati Purandeswari as new president of AP BJP unit. She replaces Somu Veerraju. At present, Purandeswari is BJP’s Odisha unit in-charge. She joined the BJP in 2014, after resigning from the Congress protesting the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh.

The BJP also appointed former Chief Minister of combined Andhra Pradesh N Kiran Kumar Reddy as member of party’s national executive. Kiran Kumar Reddy joined the BJP in April this year.

There are two different views on this change. The political buzz is that the AP BJP is still not in a mood to take on the YRSCP and is moving in a directionless manner.

BJP national president J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had recently criticised Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at Tirupati and Visakhapatnam. But after that the BJP had not been so aggressive against the ruling party.

On the other hand, Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have given appointment to Jagan on Wednesday. Though officially it is said that the CM would be discussing the state issues and pending funds, analysts say that the real goal is to ensure that the changes in the BJP do not lead to any kind of understanding or alliance with the TDP.

It may be recalled that BJP ally Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has been batting for an alliance between the TDP and BJP. If this happens, it could pose problems for the YSRCP. It is also being speculated that Jagan may seek permission for early polls.

Another view is that this move of the BJP is certainly aimed at alliances ahead of the AP Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. In which direction it would move remains to be seen.

Though Daggubati and Nara families have been at loggerheads for long, now they have buried all their differences. Does it mean that the BJP would lean towards the TDP? This is the million-dollar question.

The BJP at the Centre needs a party which can win maximum Lok Sabha seats so that the NDA can be safely back in power at Delhi and should be able to pass bills easily. Which is that party according to them is what needs to be watched.

Purandeswari, apart from being legacy of NTR, is a good orator and has administrative as well as organisational experience. She would be able to carry on the party with her. The name of another BJP leader Y Satya Kumar also made rounds initially. But he lost because of his image of being pro TDP.