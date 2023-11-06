  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Purandeswari to visit Anantapur tomorrow

Daggubati Purandeswari
x

Daggubati Purandeswari

Highlights

Anantapur: BJP State president Purandeswari will visit the district on Tuesday (November 7) to take part in the party workers’ meeting and also...

Anantapur: BJP State president Purandeswari will visit the district on Tuesday (November 7) to take part in the party workers’ meeting and also polling booth agents and office bearers meeting at Kethireddy Function Hall at 11 am.

She will also visit Central University new campus under construction at Reddipalli, according to district president Sandireddy Srinivasulu.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X