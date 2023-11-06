Live
- PL Stock Report: Gujarat Fluorochemicals (FLUOROCH IN) - Q2FY24 Result Update – Challenges across segments - Downgrade to 'Reduce'
- Puvvada elated over response to ‘Sabha’
- Tribals will prosper in Congress rule only says N Padmavathi Reddy
- National Saxophone Day
- RTC goes out of control, rams into platform at Vijayawada bus station, three killed
- Counter trend swing may continue
- Spandana at GMC today
- Vijayawada: People told not to ignore heart failure symptoms
- FPI sell-off at Rs 3,400 cr in just 3 sessions
- Fresh Put OI build-up at ATM strikes suggests limited downside
Purandeswari to visit Anantapur tomorrow
Anantapur: BJP State president Purandeswari will visit the district on Tuesday (November 7) to take part in the party workers’ meeting and also polling booth agents and office bearers meeting at Kethireddy Function Hall at 11 am.
She will also visit Central University new campus under construction at Reddipalli, according to district president Sandireddy Srinivasulu.
