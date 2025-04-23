Purandeswari’s birthday celebrated

Ongole: The birthday celebrations of BJP State president and Member of Parliament from Rajahmundry Daggubati Purandeswari were grandly organised on Tuesday under the leadership of BJP State Executive Member Dr Nidamanuri Surya Kalyan Chakravarti.

The event was conducted with great enthusiasm at the Bommarillu Orphanage located in the Bhagya Nagar Housing Board Colony of Ongole town. Kalyan Chakravarti cut the cake along with the children of the orphanage and later distributed sweets to them. He also donated essential items worth Rs 10,000.

Following this, a food donation programme (Annadanam) was organised at the Balasadan here, and Chakravarti personally served food to the children. On the occasion, Chakravarti extended birthday wishes to Purandeswari and stated that under her leadership, the BJP in the state has grown significantly. He expressed pride and joy in working under her guidance and prayed to God for her continued good health. The event was attended by BJP district president Seggam Srinivasa Rao, party workers, fans, and others.