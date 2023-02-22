Pursue higher education to reach great heights, girls told

Kurnool: Kurnool District SP Siddharth Kaushal said education is the only medium through which a person will be recognised in the society.

He called upon the girl students to pursue education to reach the highest peaks in life. He took part as a chief guest at the certificate presentation function organised by the Coromandel International Company at Sunaina Auditorium here on Tuesday. The SP said that education of girls was every important. He pointed out Prime Minister Narendra Modi was promoting the campaign 'Beti Bachao-Beti Padavo.' The PM's slogan clearly indicates how important it is for girls to get educated, he said. Siddarth said that it was very unfortunate that several parents were forcing their daughters to drop education in the middle and only encouraging sons to pursue higher education. "It is not a good thing and this should not continue any further," he said. Most of the school dropout cases were being reported from rural areas, the SP said and added that was a need to promote awareness among parents on education.

Pointing out that women constitute 50 per cent of the population in the country, he said they have been excelling in different fields these days.

Encouraging girl's education was a noble initiative taken up by the Coromandel International Company, he said.. The company authorities after identifying the caliber of girls, have been presenting certificates of excellence and extending cash rewards. District Education Officer (DEO) V Ranga Reddy also spoke.

Deputy General Manager (DGM) M Govinda Rao, Vice President, GV Subba Reddy said that as part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activity the company has decided to help girl students pursuing education in government schools. The students of tenth class who passed out in first and second class are given excellence certificates. A cash prize of Rs 5,000 is given to students securing first class in SSC examinations. A cash prize of Rs 3,500 is given to those securing second class.

Every year the company is identifying 1400 students across the two Telugu speaking states. This year around 100 students from Kurnool and Nandyal districts have been selected for the excellence award.