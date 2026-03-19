Push to trace missing HIV cases for ‘Surakshit Bharat’

Vijayawada: National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) director general and additional secretary Rakesh Gupta called upon all state governments to actively partner in building a ‘Surakshit Bharat’ by strengthening efforts to identify and treat HIV cases.

Addressing officials at the Mission AIDS Suraksha workshop at a private convention centre here, Gupta emphasised the need to detect HIV cases in line with estimated figures. He noted that while India is expected to have around 25 lakh HIV cases, only about 16 lakh cases have been identified so far, leaving a significant number of undetected patients who must be traced and provided medical care.

He stressed a three-tier strategy to curb the spread of HIV, which includes identifying people living with HIV, ensuring they receive free medication, and reducing viral load through continuous treatment to prevent further transmission.

He highlighted that consistent treatment not only reduces the viral load but also improves the quality of life of patients and brings relief to their families.

The NACO DG pointed out that in Andhra Pradesh, around 3.10 lakh cases are estimated, but only 2.76 lakh cases have been identified, urging authorities to identify the remaining cases by World AIDS Day on December 1 and extend treatment services to them.

Gupta further stated that states achieving 95percent case identification, 95 percent treatment coverage, and 99 percent viral load suppression will be recognised under the ‘Surakshit Plus’ category. He urged officials to work towards achieving these targets to strengthen the country’s HIV control framework.

State AIDS Control Society project director Neelakantha Reddy said that Andhra Pradesh has already identified 89 per cent of estimated cases, with 86 per cent of patients receiving treatment and 96 per cent achieving viral suppression. He called upon district officials to intensify efforts to meet the targets set by NACO by November-end to qualify as a ‘Surakshit Plus’ state.

The workshop was attended by district collectors, joint collectors, revenue officials, health department authorities, AIDS control officers, and programme managers from 23 districts. Officials presented district-wise action plans focusing on identifying HIV cases and strengthening preventive and treatment measures.