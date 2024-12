Pushpagiri Maha Samsthanam Pontiff visits Tirumala

Tirumala : HH Sri Jagadguru Abhinavodhanda Vidya Shakara Bharathi Swamiji, Peetadhipathi of Sri Jagathguru Pushpagiri Sankaracharya Maha Samsthanam, visited Sri Vari Temple, Tirumala on Wednesday. On his arrival, TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary and priests received his Holiness with traditional temple honours in front of the Srivari temple. Temple Deputy EO Lokanadham, Peishkar Ramakrishna and others were also present.