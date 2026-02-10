  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
News

Puthalapattu police nab notorious ganja peddler

  • Created On:  10 Feb 2026 6:44 AM IST
Puthalapattu police nab notorious ganja peddler
X

Chittoor: In a major breakthrough, Puthalapattu police arrested a most wanted criminal linked to multiple ganja smuggling cases, dealing a blow to illegal drug trade in the district.

Mohan Babu, a 55-year-old resident of Bandapalli village, has nine ganja cases and three gaming act violations registered against him at various police stations including Puthalapattu, GD Nellore, Yadamari, Thuni, and Gudem.

Acting on SP Tushar Dudi directives to safeguard youth from ganja addiction, teams under DSP Sainath ramped up surveillance. Inspector D Gopi, tipped off about the absconding accused, apprehended him at Vaddipalli Cross along the Chittoor-Piler highway on Monday.

Speaking to meadia persons DSP Sainath said accused sources ganja from Visakhapatnam, sells it locally, and ropes in family members. SP Thushar Dudi and DSP Sainath commended Inspector Gopi and his team, also announced rewards for the operation.

Tags

Chittoorganja smuggling arrestPuthalapattu police actionmost wanted criminal heldcrackdown on drug trade
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Indian-American doctor runs as independent for US Congress

Indian-American doctor runs as independent for US Congress

National News

More
Share it
X