Puthalapattu police nab notorious ganja peddler

Chittoor: In a major breakthrough, Puthalapattu police arrested a most wanted criminal linked to multiple ganja smuggling cases, dealing a blow to illegal drug trade in the district.

Mohan Babu, a 55-year-old resident of Bandapalli village, has nine ganja cases and three gaming act violations registered against him at various police stations including Puthalapattu, GD Nellore, Yadamari, Thuni, and Gudem.

Acting on SP Tushar Dudi directives to safeguard youth from ganja addiction, teams under DSP Sainath ramped up surveillance. Inspector D Gopi, tipped off about the absconding accused, apprehended him at Vaddipalli Cross along the Chittoor-Piler highway on Monday.

Speaking to meadia persons DSP Sainath said accused sources ganja from Visakhapatnam, sells it locally, and ropes in family members. SP Thushar Dudi and DSP Sainath commended Inspector Gopi and his team, also announced rewards for the operation.