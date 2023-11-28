Puttaparthi: Electoral roll observer to hold review meeting today

Puttaparthi: Electoral Roll Observer and APMSIDC Managing Director Muralidhar Reddy will address a review meeting at 3 pm on Tuesday (November 28) at the Collectorate conference hall, district Collector P Arun Babu informed in a press statement here on Monday. MP, MLAs and representatives of various political parties will participate in the meeting.

Jyotiba Phule Sri Sathya Sai district administration will observe the 133rd death anniversary of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule on Tuesday at 10 am, as per the directions of the State government. The meeting will be held at the conference hall at the district Collector office. General public was invited to attend the meeting.