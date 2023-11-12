  • Menu
Puttaparthi: Maulana’s birth anniversary celebrated

Joint Collector TS Chethan garlanding the portrait of freedom fighter Maulana Abul Kalam Azad at the Collectorate in Puttaparthi on Saturday
Puttaparthi(Sri Sathya Sai district): Joint Collector TS Chethan garlanded the portrait of Dr Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on his 136th birth anniversary here on Saturday. The Joint Collector recalled the greatness and patriotism of the great leader, freedom fighter and statesman.

DRO Kondaiah, RDO Bhagya Rekha, Municipal Chairman T Obulapati, district Agri Board chairman Ramana Reddy and leaders from Muslim community were present.

