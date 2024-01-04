Puttaparthi MLA and beneficiaries pour milk on YS Jagan effigy for increasing pension

An event was held in Puttaparthi Municipality, where the increased YSR pension Kanuka was distributed to the beneficiaries.

During the event, Puttaparthi MLA Duddukunta Sridhar Reddy and the beneficiaries came together to perform a palaabhishekam, a traditional ritual of offering milk, to CM Jagananna's picture. This gesture signifies the trust and faith that the beneficiaries have in the Chief Minister's commitment to their welfare.

The event was attended by local public representatives, government officials, YSRCP leaders, and beneficiaries who were grateful for the fulfillment of this promise. The increased pension amount will provide much-needed financial assistance to the elderly, ensuring a dignified life for them.

This program represents the government's dedication to delivering on its promises and its commitment to the well-being of its citizens. The act of performing a palaabhishekam is an expression of gratitude and trust towards the government, showcasing the meaning of trustworthiness and humanity.