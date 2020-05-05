Puttur, Srikalahashti made containment zones

Chittoor: District Collector N B Gupta stated that Chittoor Municipal Corporation and Srikalahashti and Puttur municipalities have been declared as containment zones where the lockdown would be enforced strictly.

Speaking to press persons at the Collectorate here on Monday, he said the residents of Kurnool, Guntur and Krishna district who are staying at corona relief camps in Chittoor district will not be allowed to leave the district as the three districts were declared containment zones. If there are more than four corona positive cases, it will be declared red zone, areas with below four cases as orange zone and if there are no cases it will be green zone.

Industrial and building construction activities will be allowed in the red zone areas with limited workers maintaining social distancing, he said. SP S Senthil Kumar reiterated that effective measures will be initiated for enforcing lockdown in the containment zones. He made it clear that there was no permission for the barber shops , autos, and taxies in the containment zones.

He said permission would be accorded for the vehicles to travel in own vehicles allowing two persons in a car and one person except in containment zones. Trainee Collector Prudhviraj, Joint Collector 2 V R Chandra Mouli , DMHO Dr Penchalaiah and CPO Naik were present.