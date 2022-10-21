PV Sindhu lauds RINL's initiatives

Visakhapatnam: Marking the ace badminton player PV Sindhu's success at the Commonwealth Games, RINL collective organised a felicitation programme at Ukkunagaram on Thursday.Addressing the gathering, RINL CMD Atul Bhatt highlighted Sindhu's achievements and contributions to sports and efforts in promoting the image of RINL as a brand ambassador.Atul Bhatt said that sports icon and brand ambassador of Vizag Steel is a new generation sports personality and a pride to the country and Vizag Steel.

Earlier Atul Bhatt, PV Sindhu, directors of RINL and Nupur Bhatt, president, VisteelMahila Samithi flagged off a 'fit india run'. Later, Sindhu participated in the Swachata Special Campaign 2.0 and presented cloth bags to contract workers. She played an exhibition match with RINL CMD, directors, Ms. Nupur Bhatt and school children at Ukku Indoor Stadium.

Addressing the RINL officials, Sindhu expressed her gratitude to the management for reposing trust in her for becoming a brand ambassador of RINL-Vizag Steel. She acknowledged the support of RINL in strengthening sports and appreciated several sports initiatives taken up by the RINL.

Later, Sindhu interacted with the customers, suppliers and other stakeholders of RINL.Cultural programmes were presented. Sindhu's father PV Ramana was also felicitated on the occasion. DK Mohanty, director (Commercial), AK Saxena, director (Operations), among others took part in the event.