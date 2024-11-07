Live
Just In
PV Sindhu performs Bhumi Puja for Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
In a significant step towards nurturing badminton talent in India, Olympic medalist PV Sindhu, accompanied by her parents, conducted a Bhumi Puja ceremony for the construction of her dedicated badminton academy. The state government has allocated approximately three acres of land for this project, located near Peda Gadhili Junction in Visakhapatnam.
Sindhu expressed her commitment to training young girls and youth who aspire to excel in high-level badminton competitions. She announced that efforts are being made to expedite the construction of the academy, with plans to complete it within a year.
Further details regarding the academy's capacity and training programs are expected to be revealed soon. This initiative marks another milestone in Sindhu's mission to promote badminton and support budding athletes in the region.