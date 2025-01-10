Live
PVKK Institute celebrates Sankranti
Anantapur: PVKK Institute of Technology, not only promotes modernity in the field of technical education, but also in forefront in preserving traditions. The institute has organised pre-Sankranti celebrations in a grand manner here on Thursday.
These celebrations were jointly organised by Student Activity Cell and Women Empowerment Cell. The programme began with coconut breaking by Puttaparthi MLA and chairman of Sri Balaji Educational Society Palle Sindhura Reddy, the chief guest.
Students presented cultural dance programmes. Both students and teachers enjoyed the melodious atmosphere with bonfires and the melodious sound of drums.
College chairman Dr Palle Kishore said, “Sankranti is not just a festival in Indian culture, it is a festival that we celebrate to mark the hard work of farmers.” He said worship of dairy cattle, art of Gangireddulu, and Haridas stories celebrated during the festival will further enhance the grandeur of the festival.