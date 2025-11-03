PVPSIT students win first prize in national competition

Vijayawada: Civil Engineering students from PVP Siddhartha Institute of Technology (PVPSIT) here have brought laurels to their institution by winning the first prize of Rs one lakh in the National-Level Mix Design and Cube Test Competition – Season 3, held at SRM University, Chennai.

The winning team — K Dinesh, M Govardhan, and M Varaprasad, final-year Civil Engineering students — was mentored by Dr Jagadish Vengala, Professor and Head of the Department of Civil Engineering.

The competition, jointly organised by RDC Concrete and the Indian Concrete Institute (ICI), Chennai Centre, witnessed participation from 484 teams representing leading engineering institutions across India. PVPSIT emerged as the national winner, while SRM University, Chennai, secured the second position with a prize of Rs 50,000. A noted expert in sustainable construction and materials research, Dr Jagadish Vengala emphasised that such achievements inspire a culture of innovation within the department.

PVPSIT principal Dr K Sivaji Babu and Paladugu Lakshmana Rao, Secretary of Siddhartha Academy, congratulated the students for their outstanding performance. The award ceremony was attended by eminent personalities including T Archunan, Director (Projects), Chennai Metro Rail Limited; Dr V Ramachandra, President, ICI; Anil K Banchhor, CEO, RDC Concrete India Limited; and Prof C Muthamizhchelvan, Vice-Chancellor, SRM University.