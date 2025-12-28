PVR Municipal High School preps for centenary celebrations

Ongole: The arrangements for the centenary celebrations of the PVR Municipal High School are almost complete, announced the members of the Centenary Celebrations Committee, in a press meet in Ongole on Saturday. The committee president Bodapati Venkata Subbarao, vice-president Oruganti Narasimha Sastry, secretary cum convener Ariga Veerapratap, and others explained that they are celebrating 100 Years of PVR Municipal High School on January 11 and 12.

They explained that vast numbers of the former students of the high school settled abroad and at various places in the country are coming to Ongole to attend the two-day fest. They said that the school students served and are serving the country in capacities like IAS, IPS, judges, lawyers, engineers, doctors, politicians, etc. They thanked the local MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, Damacharla Janardhana Rao, for their cooperation and announced Ministers Nara Lokesh, Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, P Narayana, Dr Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, Gottipati Ravi Kumar, and others are attending as the distinguished guests, and participating in the launch of the memorial postal stamp, and inauguration of a pylon to mark the event.

The committee members announced that they are establishing a PVR Municipal High School Trust and building a digital library, digital laboratory, AI learning lab, and CCTVs as part of its initial projects.