QIC to serve as a hub for academic learning & research

Vizianagaram: Markinga major milestone in advancing education and research in quantum computing and emerging technologies, SITAM College inaugurated Quantum Innovation Centre (QIC).

Established as part of the institution’s research and development (R&D) initiatives, QIC aims to serve as a hub for academic learning, research and innovation in the field of quantum technology. The facility was set up following the guidance of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) to promote awareness and adoption of quantum technology education and research among students and faculty.

Inaugurating the centre, Institution secretary and correspondent Botcha Jhansi Lakshmi said that SITAM has always been at the forefront of embracing new technologies and creating meaningful learning opportunities for students.

Director Majji Sashibhushana Rao highlighted that the centre reflects the institution’s commitment towards nurturing innovation, creativity and future-ready skills among students.

Principal DV Ramamurthy encouraged students to actively engage with the new facility and apply their learning to real-world challenges.