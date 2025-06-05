QIS Engg College celebrates Graduation Day

Ongole: QIS Engineering College here celebrated its Graduation Day with great grandeur on Wednesday, marking a significant milestone for 1,254 students from the 2021-2025 batch. The announcement was made by the institution’s head, Nidamanuri Surya Kalyan Chakravarthi, and Executive Vice-Chairperson Nidamanuri Sree Gayathri.

Prof K Ramamohan Rao, Vice-Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education, was the chief guest at the event. Executive Member Dr Nidamanuri Sree Charitha was the special guest.

Principal Dr YV Hanumantha Rao presented the annual report. Later, 70 students from various departments who demonstrated exceptional academic performance were felicitated with special mementos. In total, certificates were distributed to 1,234 graduating students.

Addressing the gathering, Prof Ramamohan Rao lauded the college’s state-of-the-art facilities. He remarked that he thoroughly toured the campus and found the labs, idea labs, skill rooms, and project rooms to be excellent.

Executive Vice-Chairperson Sree Gayathri congratulated the graduates and highlighted the remarkable programmes introduced at the college under Chairman Kalyan Chakravarthi’s visionary leadership.

The event was convened by Dr Sameer Kumar, Head of the Mechanical Department, with Dr Bujjibabu, Head of CSE, and Dr Navaneethan, Dean of Cultural Activities, serving as co-conveners.

Deans, directors, heads of departments, faculty, students, and their parents were present to witness the memorable

occasion.