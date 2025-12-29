Apple May Skip iPhone 18 in 2026, Plans Pro-Only and Foldable iPhone Launch

Apple’s annual September iPhone launch has long been a fixed date on the global tech calendar. Every year, consumers and industry watchers eagerly wait to see how the Cupertino-based company plans to redefine the smartphone experience. In 2025, Apple surprised users by introducing the iPhone 17 series alongside the new iPhone Air. Now, reports suggest that Apple could be preparing an even bigger shake-up for 2026.

According to recent reports, Apple may skip launching the standard iPhone 18 at its usual fall event in September 2026. While this move may initially disappoint fans who look forward to upgrading to the newest base model, it appears to be part of a larger and carefully planned strategy rather than a cancellation.

Instead of a full lineup, Apple is expected to focus its 2026 fall launch on premium devices. The company is reportedly preparing to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and its first-ever foldable iPhone. This would mark a significant shift in Apple’s release strategy, highlighting high-end innovation over mass-market models.

The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are rumoured to bring notable design and hardware changes. Apple is expected to remove the Dynamic Island and replace it with a punch-hole selfie camera combined with under-display Face ID sensors. This change could result in a cleaner and more immersive display. On the rear, Apple may move away from the two-tone finish seen on the iPhone 17 Pro models, opting instead for a more uniform single-tone design.

Performance upgrades are also expected. The iPhone 18 Pro models are likely to be powered by the upcoming A20 Pro chipset, which could deliver meaningful improvements in speed and efficiency. Reports also suggest larger batteries, though this may slightly increase the weight of the devices. In the camera department, Apple is expected to introduce variable aperture technology for the main camera, allowing users to manually control depth of field for more professional-style photography.

Perhaps the most eye-catching addition to Apple’s 2026 lineup could be the long-rumoured foldable iPhone. Often referred to as the “iPhone fold,” the device is said to feature a wide foldable design similar to the original Pixel Fold. It may include a 5.25-inch cover display and a 7.6-inch inner AMOLED screen. The foldable iPhone is expected to house four cameras in total, including two selfie cameras—one for each display. Powering the device would be the same A20 Pro chipset found in the Pro models.

Design-wise, the foldable iPhone is expected to be impressively thin, with earlier reports suggesting it could resemble two iPhone Air devices stacked together. However, cutting-edge design may come at a steep price, with estimates placing its US cost at around $2,400 (roughly Rs 2,15,000).

As for the missing iPhone 18, reports indicate that Apple has not abandoned it. Instead, the standard iPhone 18 may launch in early 2027 alongside the iPhone 18e and the iPhone Air. This approach aligns with Apple’s rumoured move toward a two-part annual launch strategy, aimed at better spacing out releases and giving each model more attention.