QIS organises Modi’s birthday celebrations

Ongole; As part of the ongoing Seva Pakshotsavam celebrations, a meeting was organised at QIS Engineering College to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday. The event witnessed participation from intellectuals, BJP leaders, doctors, and party workers, who reflected on the Prime Minister’s achievements and contributions to the nation.

They highlighted landmark achievements such as the construction of the Ram Mandir, the abrogation of Article 370, and the success of Operation Sindoor.

Dr Nidamanuri Surya Kalyan Chakravarthi, BJP State Convener, praised Modi’s visionary leadership, stating that he is steering the country towards the dream of Viksit Bharat.

Kommu Narsing Rao lauded the Prime Minister for ensuring clean governance, pointing out that the last 11 years under his leadership were free from corruption.

Dr Himabindu hailed PM Modi as a visionary leader of the era while other speakers emphasised his transformative role in shaping India’s future.

The meeting was presided over by Seggam Srinivasa Rao, BJP Prakasam district president. CV Ramakrishna, Secretary and Correspondent of Indira Priyadarshini Law College, along with several BJP leaders, doctors, and party cadre participated.