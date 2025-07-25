QPIAI to partner in AmAravati Quantum Valley

Vijayawada: The Quantum Photonics India AI (QPIAI) organisation is collaborating with the Andhra Pradesh government on the pioneering Amaravati Quantum Valley project, a key component of the National Quantum Mission. This marks the establishment of India’s first Quantum Valley in Amaravati.

QPIAI will install an advanced 8-qubit quantum computer in the Amaravati Quantum Valley, as discussed in a meeting between Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and QPIAI founder Nagendra Nagarajan.

Chief Minister Naidu emphasised that the Quantum Valley should foster innovations for public benefit and support student research. He urged QPIAI to establish a Center of Excellence in Amaravati to enable students, researchers, and startups to develop quantum algorithms and applications.

Naidu highlighted the potential of quantum computing to transform sectors in Andhra Pradesh, particularly in precision farming by predicting pest-related issues to boost farmers’ incomes through timely agricultural advice. He also stressed its application in efficient water resource management.

The Andhra Pradesh government plans to leverage quantum simulations for advancements in disease diagnosis and medical logistics. Additionally, the state aims to integrate quantum technology into skill development programs to empower youth and enhance social and economic conditions through modern technologies.

Chief Minister Naidu affirmed that QPIAI, the National Quantum Mission, and Amaravati Quantum Valley will collaborate to deliver significant societal benefits through deep tech in education, research, and innovation.