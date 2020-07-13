Quality food served to Covid patients at GGH in Nellore

Nellore: District authorities responded on the issue of poor-quality food being supplied to the Covid patients who were staying in the isolation ward of the GGH. On Sunday, the contractor served the quality breakfast of poori, vada, and recipe with malt (Raagi Jaava). For lunch, inmates were served rice, chicken curry, leafy dal, Tindora fry, sambar, rasam, buttermilk, and a banana. They expressed happy with the food supplied on Sunday and asked to serve similar food regularly.



Minister for Water Resources Dr. P Anil Kumar, In-charge Collector Dr V Vinod Kumar took steps for supplying quality food. In fact, there is a four-member committee consisting of a medical officer, dietician and others who were appointed by the former Principal of the Medical College Dr Srihari for verifying the quality of food on daily basis. But the system hasn't been practically functioning. Members are not visiting the kitchen and verify the quality of material and food prepared for the patients.

It may be recalled that some patients used to call the Minister directly informing about the worst conditions in the isolation ward. They also forwarded some pictures to him on how the contractor has been supplying poor-quality food. Minister expressed anger over the developments and asked the in-charge collector and others to take measures on war-foot basis.