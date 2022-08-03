Queen Mary's school gets new infrastructure

Visakhapatnam: As a part of its CSR initiatives, Vedanta's VGCB extended support to Queen Mary's Government Girls High School in Visakhapatnam to upgrade school infrastructure.

In line with this, the organisation handed over nine computer systems to school for setting up a computer lab and appointed a trainer for imparting basic computer training to all students.

Further, the company also supported the school with the installation of a solar power system which will help in meeting the school electricity requirement through green energy sources.

They were inaugurated and formally handed over to the school management by Shirin Rahman, founder of Chaitanya Sravanthi in the presence of K Suvarna, Mandal Education Officer, S Thatha Rao, ward president, K Appa Rao, fishermen community leader and C. Sateesh Kumar, CEO, Vizag General Cargo Berth (VGCB)

These initiatives will benefit over 500 girl students of the present batch.

Speaking on the occasion, C Sateesh Kumar, CEO, Vedanta-VGCB, said, "At VGCB, we are committed towards socio- Economic upliftment of communities around our operations through robust community development initiatives."