Quick response by police saves youth’s life

Eluru: Timely action by Eluru police has saved the life of a youth who was depressed and planned to commit suicide.

At 4.13 pm on Monday, the Eluru district 112 control room received a call from a woman named Lakshmi, who informed them that her brother, Nakka Rajesh, was at Eluru Railway Station and threatened to commit suicide.

Rajesh, a 31-year-old from Prasadampadu, Vijayawada, had contacted his sister and informed his intention to end his life. Lakshmi provided his photo and details to the control room staff.

The 112 control room personnel promptly relayed the information to Eluru Two-Town Inspector Prabhakar. Acting swiftly on the information, Inspector Prabhakar dispatched police constables (No.2323) and (No.1272) to locate Rajesh.

After searching the surrounding areas, the constables found Rajesh at Eluru Bus Stand. The police immediately intervened and brought Rajesh to the Circle Inspector. Rajesh was given counselling and then handed over to his relatives.

The quick response of the Eluru 112 control room and the Eluru Two Town Police ensured that Rajesh, who was undergoing mental distress, was prevented from committing suicide and he was safely returned to his family. The Eluru district police were commended for their timely intervention and assistance.