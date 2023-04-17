Rabi paddy harvesting completed in 6,000 ha in East Godavari

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district): In East Godavari district, the State government has set up 233 paddy purchase centres for grain procurement during this Rabi season and the grain purchase programme started on Sunday. The grain collection target for this season has been fixed at 2.5 lakh metric tonnes. Officials made it clear that grain collection transactions will be done through online only.

This time, control rooms have also been set up at the Collectorate and also at mandal-level to receive complaints. District Collectorate Control Room WhatsApp number is 8309487151 and landline number is 0883-2940788.

In-charge Collector N Bharat Tej told the officials to complete grain collection targets set for the district in most transparent and accountable manner. It is said that 233 procurement centres have been tagged for 147 mills.

Rabi cultivation was done on 55,085 hectares in the district. In this Rabi, farmers have cultivated a total of eight varieties of paddy, including RNR-15048, MTU-1121, SL-10, TN-126, PR-126, MTU- 1156, MTU-1153 and MTU-3626 varieties. Many farmers have already sold this grain as there is demand for RNR-15048 variety in the open market.

according to unofficial information, harvesting has been completed in about 6,000 hectares so far. The grain purchase centres have started operations in 18 mandals (except Rajahmundry urban) of East Godavari district. Officials suggested that farmers should make scheduling arrangements at grain purchase centres in their area for selling grain.

The officials said the moisture content of the grain should be kept within the limit of 17 per cent. They assured the farmers that the government will make gunny bags, labour and transportation arrangements for the farmers, who have shown the sample grain and schedule and if they are arranged at farmers own expense, it will be reimbursed as per the government regulations.

Joint Collector and in-charge Collector Bharat Tej said that small and marginal farmers can get full minimum support price (MSP) through grain purchase centres. The MSP for common variety has been decided as Rs 2,040. He said that instructions have been given to the Mandal Agriculture Officers to allow the remaining farmers to sell the crop variety in the open market without lowering the MSP price fixed by the government.