Raghu Rama krishnam Raju conspiring against me: Balineni Srinivasa Reddy

Ongole (Prakasam District): Former Minister and Ongole MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy alleged that Narasapuram MP Raghu Ramakrishnam Raju and another YSRCP leader were conspiring against him to defame him and the government. He condemned the propaganda that he is leaving the YSRCP to join Jana Sena Party and informed that he will resign from politics rather than joining any other party.

Speaking at a press meet in Ongole on Wednesday, Balineni Srinivasa Reddy said that he relied on Twitter to the suggestion of Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan on the need of extending support to weavers. Also, Srinivasa Reddy said that he held a meeting with the Giddalur MLA and local leaders to bring a consensus between them. But, some media houses started a propaganda that he is leaving YSRCP and joining JSP, by linking the two incidents, he added.

The MLA said that he replied in the tweet to explain the good work done by YS Rajasekhara Reddy and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for poor weavers. He said that the YSR's family helped him to become an MLA and he is loyal to the family forever.

Balineni said that for the last few months some people are trying to un-popularise him in the public and trying to defame him by instigating hatred. He said that Raghu Ramakrishnam Raju and another YSRCP leader are funding people, who are working against him. Informing that Jagan Mohan Reddy asked him to work to make the YSRCP to win 22 Assembly seats, Balineni assured that he will do his best to get all the 22 seats.