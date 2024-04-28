Live
- "MLA Hafeez Khan: Development of Minorities Possible Only Under Jagan's Leadership"
- Satya Kumar Yadav accuses Jagan's government of cheating voters with false promises in manifesto"
- Several leaders from YCP join TDP in Gannavaram Constituency
- Raghurama Krishnam Raju criticizes Jaganmohan Reddy's manifesto as 'old wine in an old bottle
- Denduluru Villagers Leave YCP for TDP, Citing Neglect and Lack of Development
- Velampally Srinivasa Rao Alleges Bonda Uma's Votes Invalid, Demands Action by Election Commission
- Bookshelf
- YS Sharmila slams YSRCP govt. accuses of not establishing tribal university and medical college
- Ex-diplomat discovers Amritsar’s dark side while translating his grandfather’s book
- Embracing the art of unlearning: A path to professional growth
Just In
Raghurama Krishnam Raju criticizes Jaganmohan Reddy's manifesto as 'old wine in an old bottle
Narsapuram MP and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) candidate, Raghu rama Krishnam raju, has slammed Jaganmohan Reddy's election manifesto as nothing more than 'old wine in an old bottle'.
Narsapuram MP and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) candidate,Raghurama Krishnam Raju, has slammed Jaganmohan Reddy's election manifesto as nothing more than 'old wine in an old bottle'. During a recent media interaction, Krishnam raju criticized Reddy's promises, stating that they are merely recycled ideas that lack substance.
Krishnam raju particularly took issue with Reddy's plans to increase old age pensions in 2028, questioning the logic behind delaying such a crucial welfare measure. He also criticized Reddy's decision to change the name of Ambedkar's foreign education scheme to Jagananna's foreign education scheme, claiming it was a disservice to the legacy of a great leader like Ambedkar.
The TDP candidate also highlighted Chandrababu Naidu's track record of delivering on promises, emphasizing the difference in approach between the two leaders. Krishnamraju pointed out that Naidu's plans for the Amma Odi scheme and Mother Ki Vandanam scheme would provide more substantial support to students and their families compared to Reddy's proposals.
Overall, Krishnamraju made it clear that he believes Chandrababu Naidu is the leader best suited to drive development and welfare initiatives in the state. He urged voters to support the TDP and its alliance partners in the upcoming elections for a brighter future for Andhra Pradesh.