Every political party must treat its manifesto as an article of faith

India is all set to be a colossal global economy in the years to come. It is, therefore, a rare opportunity for our political parties – national and regional – to play a proactive role in ensuring that we are far better, more inclusive, responsible, transparent, and caring as a nation when we celebrate 100 years of Independence in 2047.

In the vibrant tapestry of Indian democracy, the election manifestos of political parties outline their vision, promises and commitments, offering a blueprint for the nation’s all-round inclusive progress. It is imperative to note that in our collective pursuits to chase bigger dreams, election manifestos must be upheld as articles of faith by all political entities irrespective of their leanings. It’s so gladdening to see that in the election manifestos of all parties for the General Elections-2024, there is a palpable urge and resolve among them to make the country more powerful and vibrant for all so that no one is left behind and has his due share in national opportunities and facilities. Farmers, youth, women, poor people who have been deprived and discriminated for centuries on one pretext or the other, financial inclusion, creating more and more gainful employment opportunities for youth, filling up existing vacancies in governments, and a more aggressive approach towards the implementation of affirmative policies and welfare scheme – everything has been well taken care of in their manifestos, for which we must applaud them. What is the most crucial challenge before India in becoming a developed nation by 2047? It is, according to me, to surmount the repercussions of the systemic neglect of the majority of the population comprising SCs, STs, OBCs and other poor in more ways than one. Their oppression and deprivation led to uneven development in the country over the years, causing gross anomalies in the distribution of national resources, opportunities and facilities among them.

Multiple man-made roadblocks have been created in denying access to education and health facilities for the masses. The neglect of rural development and keeping the vast populace away from the precincts of the seats of higher education further worsened the situation. As a result, income disparities continue to widen, which one can easily attribute to the acts of deprivation and denials against those on socio-economic and political margins. According to a study by the World Inequality Lab, Paris School of Economics, India’s richest people now have a larger share of national income. The top one per cent among us earns 22.6 per cent of the national income as compared to 15 per cent earned by the bottom 50 per cent of the population. Wealth inequality is also near historic highs, says the study titled ‘Income and Wealth Inequality in India 1992-2023: The Rise of the Billionaire Raj.’ The gap between rich and poor is now so wide that by some measures, the distribution of income in India was more equitable under British colonial rule than it is now, as per the group of economists who co-authored the study. Knight Frank’s flagship study titled The Wealth Report 2024, between 2023 and 2028, shows that India will witness the highest growth for any country in the number of ultra-high net worth individuals (UHNWIs), with a net worth of $30 million or more. The number of ultra-rich Indians will rise by 50.1 per cent to 19,908 in 2028 from 13,263 in 2023. Unfortunately, the income of masses is not increasing in sync with an ever-swelling cost of living. Quality and affordable education and health facilities continue to be a pipedream for the majority of the countrymen though in recent years a number of enabling measures have been taken to improve the common man’s ease of living.

The cost of persistent income and wealth disparities in a developing country like India is quite high. Such disparities exacerbate existing social inequalities, which lead to widespread poverty, limited access to quality education, healthcare, and basic services for a significant portion of the population. This creates a cycle of deprivation, hindering social mobility and perpetuating generational poverty. Economically, disparities also stifle growth by constraining domestic demand and undermining long-term stability. We need to break economic disparities as soon as possible through comprehensive policies aimed at inclusive growth, equitable distribution of resources, and ensuring opportunities for all strata of society.

It is, however, heartening indeed to note that most electoral manifestos reflect a collective political will power to address pressing issues haunting the masses, uplift of marginalized communities and propelling the nation towards inclusive prosperity. Needless to say, such commitments must not be ephemeral whispers but concrete assurances that shape the aspirations and expectations of millions of citizens. Every word, every clause, and every pledge within an election manifesto should be treated with the utmost seriousness. The voters place their trust in political parties based on the assurances laid out in these documents. Therefore, any deviation from the manifesto’s commitments undermines the democratic ethos and erodes the trust between the governed and the governing.

We also need to remember that India’s all-round inclusive development necessitates a collective effort transcending political affiliations. When all parties treat their manifestos as articles of faith, it promotes a culture of constructive and responsible dialogue and cooperation. Rather than engaging in opportunistic politics, the parties must collaborate to fulfill their shared vision for the nation’s progress where no one is left behind. Such collaboration not only paves the way for inclusive policies, effective governance, and sustainable progress but also infuses a sense of responsibility among citizens and other stakeholders.

Moreover, the sanctity of election manifestos bolsters democratic institutions and processes. It reinforces the notion that political power is a sacred trust bestowed upon elected representatives by the people. Upholding the promises made in manifestos strengthens the social contract between the state and its citizens, fostering a sense of ownership and participation in the democratic process. Parties must be held liable for their manifesto pledges, and citizens should have access to comprehensive reports on the progress made in fulfilling these promises. There must be avenues for feedback and course correction to ensure that manifestos remain dynamic and responsive to evolving challenges. Let there be no doubt that election manifestos are revered as articles of faith for making India a developed nation by 2047. As manifestos encapsulate aspirations and commitments of all political parties, their translation into action will further strengthen the foundation of accountable and transparent governance based on the principles of equality, justice, fraternity, liberty and inclusivity.

It is imperative that all political parties should uphold the sanctity of their manifestos and reaffirm their dedication to democracy, integrity, and the welfare of all irrespective of their caste and religion so that India charts a course towards a future defined by progress, equity, and inclusivity.