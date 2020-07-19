YSRCP rebel MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju who has written a couple of letters to chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has written yet another letter on Sunday. This time the MP in his letter asked the chief minister to set up a Goshala Development Committee in the state. He recalled that the YS Rajasekhara Reddy had given life to the Goshala formation committee during his tenure as Chief Minister. "In the aftermath, those Goshala committees could not be set up again after the partition of the state, " MP asserted.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, Raghurama Krishnam Raju mentioned that three cows had died in Simhachalam last year and that the situation was due to financial difficulties. In the letter, MP Raghurama also mentioned that 100 cows had died due to poisoning in Tadepalli Goshala, hence suggested that setting up committees for the development of Goshalas in collaboration with all sections.

Recently, MP Raghuram Krishnam Raju wrote a letter to Jagan to support construction workers in Andhra Pradesh. He said as many as 20 lakh 64 thousand construction workers have registered in the state of which only the names of 10 lakh 66 thousand workers were linked with Aadhaar. The rest were asked to take steps to link their names immediately.