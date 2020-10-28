Raghurama Krishnam Raju writes to PM Modi, alleges AP govt. of violating constitution

YSR Congress Party Rebel MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju on Wednesday wrote a sensational letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. MP Raghuram Krishnaraja has accused YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of committing arbitrary violations of the constitution in Andhra Pradesh. He said that as many as 30,000 church pastors in the state had received Rs. 5000 and the government has officially released the GO to this extent. In this backdrop, he expressed concern that the move would contribute to the growth of the Christian population in the state.

MP Raghurama said that using people's money for evangelism was a violation of constitutional rules. The Christian population, which was 1.8 per cent in 2011, has now increased to 25 per cent through conversion. However it is not officially coming into government records. He alleged that those who were converted are coming to the legislatures with false declarations and using reservations for education and job.

Raghurama said that there were about 33,000 churches in the state, equivalent to Hindu temples. He urged that these mistakes be rectified in the 2021 census and easures should be taken to make reservations available only to those who are eligible. Raghurama appealed the centre to take information from the field level and prevent these situations from being misused by the public.

The rebel MP also found fault with YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's attitude of not holding local body elections till the tenure of Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar is completed as state election commissioner. He urged the SEC to take people opinion to hold local body elections rather than the government opinion.