Raghurama Krishnam Raju's family meets Lok Sabha speaker, complains against AP govt.

Narsapuram MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju's wife Ramadevi, son Bharat, and daughter Indu Priyadarshini has met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. They complained that Raghurama Krishnam Raju was being harassed by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government. A memorundum to this effect has been submitted. Raghuram was arrested on charges of sedition. Earlier, Raghurama's family members also met Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh.



They complained that the YSRCP government led by chief minister Andhra Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh Newshas been harassing Raghurama. The family raised doubts that there could be danger to his life. Thet said in the petition that steps should be taken to provide protection from the government. Raghuram's family members meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah last night.

It is already known fact that Raghurama was arrested by the CID last Friday. The MP then alleged that he was beaten by some people. With this, the court directed to conduct medical examinations, which was handed over after conducting it at Guntur GGH. Raghurama, however, approached the Supreme Court on medical examinations. With this, the court ordered the examinations to be conducted at the Secunderabad Army Hospital. The examinations were conducted there and the reports were handed over to the Supreme Court by the Telangana High Court in a sealed cover.

