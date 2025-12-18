Railway pensioners stage protest

Tirupati: Railway pensioners held a massive protest at Renigunta Railway Station on Wednesday as part of the nationwide call by All India Railway Retired Federation (AIRRF) to protect pensioners’ rights.

South Central Railway (SCR) Guntakal Division organised the programme as ‘Pension Protection Day’. During the protest, pensioners raised slogans and urged the Central government to resolve their long-pending issues. They demanded cancellation of the new Pension Validation Rules 2025, inclusion of pension revision for those, who retired before 2026 in 8th Pay Commission, removal of terms like ‘Unfunded and Non-Contributory Schemes’ from 8th CPC regulations, and fixing January 1, 2026, as the implementation date of 8th Pay Commission.

The protestors also sought participation of SCOVA members in 8th CPC discussions and immediate restoration of senior citizen railway fare concessions that were stopped during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Renigunta Railway Pensioners Association Chairman Hasan Saheb, Secretary Jayanth Kumar, Nazeer Khan, Venkateswara Rao, Rajendran, Bhushanamani were present.