Railway police arrest notorious train robber

Vijayawada: In a significant breakthrough, the Government Railway Police (GRP) here have arrested a man accused of stealing valuables from passengers on multiple trains and recovered stolen property valued at over Rs 10 lakh. The arrest follows a detailed investigation initiated after a passenger reported a theft. The investigation began after a complaint was filed by Thoriyavala Kujma, a resident of Gujarat, via the ‘Rail Madad’ app. Kujma reported that his bag, containing valuable gold ornaments, had been stolen while he was traveling on the Bhagat Ki Koti-Chennai Express in coach A1 near Vijayawada. Upon receiving the complaint, JV Ramana, Station House Officer (SHO) of the GRP Police Station here, immediately formed a joint team with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) to investigate the case. The team, led by Inspector Ramana and RPF Inspector Fateh Ali Baig, began their efforts by meticulously analysing CCTV footage and questioning known offenders.

Based on the CCTV evidence and intelligence gathered by the teams, a suspect was identified as Shaik Abdul Rehman, a resident of IDP Colony, Sangadigunta, Guntur. A search operation was launched to apprehend him.

On Thursday, the joint GRP and RPF teams located and apprehended the suspect near the Jaihind Complex on Rajagopalachari Street in Vijayawada. During the arrest, authorities recovered stolen property linked to four separate theft cases registered with the Vijayawada GRP, with a total value of Rs 10,61,318. Two mobile phones (Techno and Oppo) were also recovered from the accused and are being verified.